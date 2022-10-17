Bangor Rams Visit Brewer Witches in Boys’ Varsity Soccer
The Bangor Rams visit the Brewer Witches in boys' varsity soccer on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
The game is scheduled to begin below at 7 PM. A replay of the game will be posted below the following morning.
If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh your browser.
Get our free mobile app
If you'd like to nominate a student-athlete for our next High School Athlete of the Week, please do so here.
You may watch past games on Ticket TV.
Get our free mobile app
20 Celebrities Who Love the New England Patriots As Much As You
Patriots Nation is strong with or without Tom Brady and these celebrities count themselves among the those who love New England's football team.