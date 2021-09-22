Brewer, MDI, Hampden Standouts Among Athlete of the Week Nominees

The fall sports season is back in 2021, and we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, are excited to support high school student-athletes all around eastern Maine. We'd like to recognize the following student-athletes for outstanding performances in the past week.

Below are this week's nominees (in alphabetical order by last name) You may vote below until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

If you'd like to nominate a Maine high school student-athlete, please do so here.

You may watch many of these athletes compete on Ticket TV, which plans to broadcast 30 high school games this season.

Jordan Doak, Brewer Witches

The junior has scored 2 goals in each of her last 2 games, helping her Brewer girls' soccer team win three games in a row.

Spencer Laurendeau, MDI Trojans

The sophomore quarterback rushed for 153 yards including 3 touchdown runs, 2 extra point conversions, and a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Callie Moran, Brewer Witches

Moran used her speed against cross-town rival Bangor by carrying the ball to help assist 3/4 goals and scoring 1 unassisted, in a 4-2 win over the Rams in varsity field hockey.

Hunter Norton, Camden Hills Windjammers

Norton had 28 carries for 356 yards and five touchdowns, with a long of 57 yards, in a 74-54 loss to Waterville.

Abbott Valentine, Hampden Academy Broncos

Valentine finished first in the 5K X-C race at Saxl Park with a time of 16:21. which was 1:13 faster than the 2nd place finisher. The Hampden Academy Boys finished first in the nine-team race.

Liam Von Oesen, Waterville Purple Panthers

Von Oesen had 23 carries for 352 yards with a long of 59 yards. He also was 6-7 for 132 yards passing with two touchdowns in a 74-54 win over Camden Hills.

