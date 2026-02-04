TICKET TV: MDI Trojans Visit Ellsworth Eagles in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The MDI Trojans visit the Ellsworth Eagles in boys' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.
The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY 2/2/26 6 PM BBALL – G HAMPDEN AT BREWER
TUESDAY 2/3/26 6:30 PM BBALL – B BREWER AT HAMPDEN
WEDNESDAY 2/4/26 7 PM BBALL – B OLD TOWN AT ORONO
WEDNESDAY 2/4/26 7 PM BBALL – B MDI AT ELLSWORTH
THURSDAY 2/5/26 6:30 PM BBALL – G BANGOR AT HAMPDEN
*subject to change
LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players
Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta
16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums
Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening