The MDI Trojans visit the Hermon Hawks in girls' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026.

The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

TUESDAY 1/27/26 5:30PM BBALL – G BRUNSWICK AT BREWER

TUESDAY 1/27/26 7:00PM BBALL – G MDI AT HERMON

WEDNESDAY 1/28/26 6:00PM BBALL – G MESSALONSKEE AT BREWER

WEDNESDAY 1/28/26 7:00PM BBALL – B MDI AT HERMON

THURSDAY 1/29/26 6:30PM BBALL – B MT ARARAT AT HAMPDEN

THURSDAY 1/29/26 6:30PM BBALL – G ELLSWORTH AT JOHN BAPST

THURSDAY 1/29/26 8:00PM BBALL – B ELLSWORTH AT JOHN BAPST

SATURDAY 1/31/26 2:00PM BBALL – B OXFORD HILLS AT BREWER

SATURDAY 1/31/26 3:00PM BBALL – G PRESQUE ISLE AT HERMON

SATURDAY 1/31/26 4:30PM BBALL – B PRESQUE ISLE AT HERMON

*subject to change

