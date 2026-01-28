TICKET TV: MDI Trojans Visit Hermon Hawks in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The MDI Trojans visit the Hermon Hawks in boys' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.
The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
TUESDAY 1/27/26 5:30PM BBALL – G BRUNSWICK AT BREWER
TUESDAY 1/27/26 7:00PM BBALL – G MDI AT HERMON
WEDNESDAY 1/28/26 6:00PM BBALL – G MESSALONSKEE AT BREWER
WEDNESDAY 1/28/26 7:00PM BBALL – B MDI AT HERMON
THURSDAY 1/29/26 6:30PM BBALL – B MT ARARAT AT HAMPDEN
THURSDAY 1/29/26 6:30PM BBALL – G ELLSWORTH AT JOHN BAPST
THURSDAY 1/29/26 8:00PM BBALL – B ELLSWORTH AT JOHN BAPST
SATURDAY 1/31/26 2:00PM BBALL – B OXFORD HILLS AT BREWER
SATURDAY 1/31/26 3:00PM BBALL – G PRESQUE ISLE AT HERMON
SATURDAY 1/31/26 4:30PM BBALL – B PRESQUE ISLE AT HERMON
*subject to change
