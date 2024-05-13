Brewer Softball Beats Hermon 6-1

The Brewer Witches beat the Hermon Hawks 6-1 under the lights at Coffin Field in Brewer on Monday, May 13th, in a game broadcast on Ticket TV.

Sara Young pitched a complete game for the Witches, striking out 8 and walking 1. She allowed 7 hits and Hermon's 1 run was unearned.

Emma Jameson had 2 hits including a double for Brewer, driving in a run. Jillian Ford had 2 singles. Taylor Grant had 2 hits. Paige Oakes, Olivia Bragdon and Madison Shaw each singled for the Witches.

Braelyn Wilcox started in the circle for the Hawks. She went 5.1 innings, allowing 9 hits an 6 runs, although just 1 was earned. She struck out 6 and walked 2. Mikelle Verrill retired the final 2 outs, striking out 1.

Addy Waning had 2 hits including a double for the Hawks. Sophie Peterson had 2 hits. Verrill, Rebecca Balmas and Kenzie Gallant each singled for Hermon.

Brewer is now 6-5. They will play at Edward Little on Wednesday, May 15th at 4 p.m.

Hermon is 6-3. They will host the Nokomis Warriors on Friday, May 14th at 4:30 p.m.

