Brian Sullivan to Host New Morning Show on The Ticket

Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket is excited to announce that a new morning show (6 a.m.-8 a.m.) is coming to Maine’s Sports Leader. The final day of The Morning Line will be Friday, April 1, 2022. The name of the new show will be announced early next week.

Brian Sullivan of WABI TV5 will be the main host of the new show. Previously, Brian was a co-host on The Drive, which airs weekday afternoons from 4-6 pm on The Ticket.

"I was thrilled the minute I heard about this opportunity and, after hearing that both my wife and the staff at WABI were on board, I got even more excited. My goals for the morning show will be two-fold. First, to entertain, and inform people about what they care about in the world of sports. Second, to laugh and have some fun while doing it," Sullivan said.

"The entire Ticket team is excited to start a new local show on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket. And we are especially fired up to have Brian Sullivan lead this new endeavor. Brian’s passion for sports is infectious. His experience as the sports director at WVII/WFVX and as an anchor and reporter at WABI TV5 is invaluable. He has a lot of connections in the area and in the sports world that will help make this show a great way to start your day on Maine’s Sports Leader," said Jim Churchill, brand manager of The Ticket.

Greg Hirsch and Dave Peck, current co-hosts on The Morning Line, will play key roles in the new morning show. Producer Jeff Hoak will also continue in his current role.

"I am so pleased that Greg, Dave and Jeff will still be part of mornings on The Ticket," said Churchill. "They are important members of our team, and we look to expand their roles. We will also add other elements to our co-hosting group on the morning show."

Wayne Harvey was the main host of The Morning Line (6 a.m.-8 a.m.) from the summer of 2019 to March 18.

"I would like to thank Wayne for the great work he did over the last few years at The Ticket and wish him the best in the next chapter in his life," said Churchill. "Wayne was The Morning Line. He built it and developed it. The Morning Line brand should end with his departure."

The new show will have a different sound and feel along with some new features and guests.

"Beyond the Xs and Os, our goal will be to draw something different out of our guests," Sullivan said. "We will peel back the curtain and really get to know the folks we have on our show, and us, a little better."

There will be no morning shows on The Ticket during the week of April 4th while the finishing touches are completed. The Ticket will feature ESPN programming in the 6-8 am slot next week. The new morning show will debut on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Fans can enjoy The Ticket lineup on the air at 92.9FM, online at 929TheTicket.com or via The Ticket app.

92.9 The Ticket (WEZQ) is a Townsquare Media property in the Greater Bangor market along with WQCB (Q106.5), WBZN (Z107.3), WWMJ (I-95.7) and WDEA (AM1370).

