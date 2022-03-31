Is Brady Responsible For Arians Stepping Down As HC? [Poll]

As far as conspiracy theories go, Tom Brady's potential involvement in Bruce Arians' sudden decision to retire as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and transition to a front office role seems to be as plausible as they come.

Here are the dots which I'll leave for you to connect:

...Brady and Arians' relationship reportedly became strained at the end of the 2021 season, leading some to say there was a rift between the QB and HC...

...Brady "retires" in January. Among the reasons rumored as to what led to the decision, it was reported that Brady had grown tired of Arians' coaching style and believed the looseness of Arians way of conducting business led to the Bucs losing in the Divisional Round.

...Arians says the organization would not help facilitate a deal to send Brady elsewhere if that's what he truly wanted, calling it "bad business"...

...Brady flies across the pond to meet with the Glazer family and receive certain assurances about the way Tampa Bay will be run in 2022. Brady then announced his return the following day, ending his 40-day "retirement"...

...Last week, Bucs' GM Jason Licht admitted that Brady and Arians did not see eye-to-eye by year's end...

...Three weeks after Brady's return, Arians steps down as head coach, despite no prior hints at the decision...

It had been theorized all along that should Tampa Bay and the Glazer family be forced to choose between Brady or Arians, they would side with The G.O.A.T. Do you think that's what happened?