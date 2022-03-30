Story Makes Sox Debut – Red Sox Beat Braves 10-7 [VIDEO]

Trevor Story made his Boston Red Sox debut on Wednesday, March 30th and the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-7

Story playing 2nd base walked in his initial at-bat and was 1-2, driving in a run.

The Red Sox fielded what was predicted to be their opening day lineup

Kike Hernandez - centerfield

Rafael Devers - 3rd base

Xander Bogaerts - shortstop

JD Martinez - designated hittere

Alex Verdugo - left field

Trevor Story - 2nd base

Bobby Dalbec - 1st base

Jackie Bradley Jr. - right field

Christian Vazquez - catcher

Rafael Devers homered, a 2-run shot in the 1st inning, his 4th of the Spring.

Christian Vazquez hit his 1st of the Spring, a 2-run homer in the 3rd inning.

Jonathan Arauz fighting for a spot on the opening day roster homered in the 4th, his 1st of the Spring, a solo shot

Tanner Houck went 4.0 innings, striking out 4 and allowing 5 hits. He gave up 1 run

The Red Sox are 8-5 during Spring Training. They play the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, March 31st at 1:05 p.m. Michael Wacha is scheduled to start for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox open the regular season on Thursday, April 7th, when they play in New York against the Yankees. Hear all the Regular Season games on 92.9 The Ticket

Get our free mobile app