Bring On The Bucks [VIDEO]

55 wins. A #2 seed in the East. And now an opponent. The Boston Celtics get the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The C's finished the season with a 110-97 win over the Brooklyn Nets. The Celts finish 55-27, the most wins for a Brad Stevens coached team. Bench players played most of the night although Aron Baynes had a career night with 26 points and 14 rebounds.

The Bucks got drilled by Philadelphia 130-95 and finish in 7th place.

The series begin this weekend with start times and dates coming out later in the day.