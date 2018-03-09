Brown OK After Serious Fall [VIDEO]

The Boston Celtics scored another road wiin last night, 117-109 in Minnesota and avoided a serious injury to Jaylen Brown in the process.

Kyrie Irving had 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford filled the stat sheet with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Marcus Morris scored 17 points off the bench.

But all anyone wanted to talk about was the injury to Brown. After a dunk, Brown was off-balance and fell to the floor, landiing on his back and neck. It looked serious but he eventually got up and walked off the floor. (See video)

The Celtics are 46-20 and return home to play Indiana Sunday night.