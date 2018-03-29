Brown Wins It For Celtics [VIDEO]

The Boston Celtics ended a perfect 4-0 west coast roadtrip with a Jaylen Brown three-pointer with 0.3 seconds left on the clock, giving the C's a 97-94 victory in Utah.

What a game! What a roadtrip!

The shorthanded Celtics were playing without both Al Horford and Marcus Morris. They were declared out of action during the day yesterday. Of course, Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart are still injured. And so on and so on...

All the Celtics do is keep winnng.

After a great first half, the Celtics got blitzed 32-19 in the third quarter by the Jazz, including a Utah 15-0 run.

But it was Boston that finished the game on a 9-0 run that included the Brown game winner.

Brown led in scoring with 21. Jayson Tatum had 16. Terry Rozier and Aaron Baynes each had 13.

The Celtics are now 52-23 and come home to play first place Toronto Saturday night.