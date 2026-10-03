JJ Peterka Scores in OT to Lift the Bruins Past the Jets, 4-3
Elias Lindholm tied it on a tip with 1:38 left in regulation and JJ Peterka scored at 3:21 of overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.
David Pastrnak set up both late goals, with goalie Jeremy Swayman off for an extra attacker on Lindholm's goal.
Peterka also had the winner Tuesday night against the New York Rangers in the Bruins’ opener.
Hampus Lindholm and James Hagens also scored, and Swayman made 30 saves.
Dylan DeMelo, Kyle Connor and Mario Ferraro scored for Winnipeg in the Jets opener. Stuart Skinner stopped 26 shots.
Connor and Ferraro scored in the second period to give the Jets a 3-2 lead.
Up next
Bruins: At Minnesota on Saturday night.
Jets: At Detroit on Sunday.
The 20 Most Populated Maine Towns in 1950
A fun look at Maine's most populated cities and towns from 1950. Their 2020 population is also included to show the different growth rates for the vastly diverse set of towns.
The data used comes from a preliminary count for the 1950 Census and 2020 Census data.
Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka