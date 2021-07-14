Bruins’ Defenseman Kevan Miller Announces Retirement

Boston Bruins' defenseman Kevan Miller announced his retirement Wednesday morning, ending an 8-year NHL career.

Despite entering the league as an undrafted free agent, the scrappy defenseman was able to carve out a solid career on Boston's lower lines.

Miller played in seven seasons, all with the Bruins, and totaled 352 games, 13 goals and 58 assists while also featuring in an additional 33 Stanley Cup Playoff games for the spoked B.

The 33-year-old was a finalist for the NHL's Masterton Trophy this past season, awarded annually to the NHL'er who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey."

Miller returned to play 28 games in 2020-21 for the B's after missing the entire 2019-20 season with a twice broken knee cap. He was originally injured after crashing into the boards on April 4, 2019 in Minnesota. While working his way back from surgery during the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, he broke it again while training. Miller had two more surgeries on the knee.

In a lengthy Instagram post this morning, Miller wrote, “Although my spirit for the game is there, unfortunately my body isn’t.”

A native of Santa Clara, CA, Miller transferred to Berkshire School in Sheffield, Mass, at the age of 16 before playing college hockey at the University of Vermont.