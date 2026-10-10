Fraser Minten had a goal and two assists, Pavel Zacha scored his first goal of the season and the Boston Bruins beat the struggling Philadelphia Flyers 5-1 on Saturday.

Mason Lohrei, Marat Khusnutdinov and Casey Mittelstadt also scored for Boston (4-2), which won its second straight game.

Starting for the fifth time in the Bruins’ first six games, Jeremy Swayman faced just three shots in the opening 30 minutes and finished with 14 saves. His bid for his second shutout of the season was spoiled when Porter Martone had a power-play goal 6:32 into the final period. Swayman won his 136th game, tying Andy Moog for eighth on Boston's all-time list.

Dan Vladar made 27 saves for the Flyers (0-4-2), who are the Eastern Conference’s only winless team.

Top Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy served the final of his six-game suspension to start the season from a slashing incident during last spring’s playoffs.

Coming off a lopsided win over Utah at home on Thursday, the Bruins jumped ahead on Zacha’s goal 12:21 into the opening period when he took a backhand pass from David Pastrnak in the slot and fired a wrister that broke into the net off Vladar’s right pad.

Following a tough loss at Ottawa on Thursday, the Flyers were outshot 19-3 in the opening 30 minutes and 22-8 after two periods.

Lohrei beat Vladar over his shoulder with a wrister with 2:48 left in the second, making it 2-0.

Khusnutdinov scored off a nice feed from Minten just under two minutes into the third.

Flyers winger Michael Bunting played his second game after signing as a free agent this week.

Up next

Flyers: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night.

Bruins: Visit the San Jose Shark on Tuesday night, the first of a four-game road trip.