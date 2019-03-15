Bruins Struggle Continues [VIDEO]

The streaky Boston Bruins are in one of those down streaks. A 4-3 loss in Winnipeg last night leaves them with a three game losing streak.

The Bruins got behind again in this one, trailing 2-0 11 minutes into the game.

Then goals by Charlie McAvoy and Joakim Nordstrom got the game tied after two periods.

But two third period goals by the Jets put the B's in trouble again.

A late game Charlie Coyle goal brought the B's within one but never closer.