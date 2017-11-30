The Boston Bruins met the challenge of taking on the best team in the NHL east and came away with a win. The B's beat Tampa Bay 3-2 despite playing without some of their best players because of injuries.

It appears coach Bruce Cassidy's decision to go with Tuukka Rask in goal was the right one. Rask was solid in net, stopping 19 shots. He stopped a personal four game losing skid.

As a team, the Bruins are 4-1 in the last five games.

Rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy and Riley Nash scored first period goals to get the B's off to a good start. The Bruins outshot the Lightning 19-5 in the period.

Defenseman Torey Krug made it 3-0 early in the second period before Tampa Bay finally scored a goal midway through the second period.

The Lightning added a powerplay goal in the third to make it close, 3-2, but could never get the equalizer.

The Bruins ended up outshooting Tampa Bay 36-21.

With an 11-8-4 record the B's move into third place in their division which would be a playoff spot.

Next of the schedule, a Saturday game in Philadelphia.