The Camden Hills Windjammers visit the Hampden Academy Broncos in boys' varsity soccer on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.

Get our free mobile app

Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*

MON 10/9/2023 1:00PM SOCCER - B MDI @ HERMON

MON 10/9/2023 3:00PM SOCCER - G MDI @ HERMON

TUES 10/10/2023 6:00PM SOCCER - B CAMDEN HILLS @ HAMPDEN

WED 10/11/2023 6:30PM SOCCER - B BANGOR @ JOHN BAPST

WED 10/11/2023 8:00PM SOCCER - G BANGOR @ JOHN BAPST

THURS 10/12/2023 5:00P SOCCER - G ELLSWORTH @ BREWER

THURS 10/12/2023 7:00P SOCCER - B ELLSWORTH @ BREWER

THURS 10/12/2023 7:30P FOOTBALL MCI @ JOHN BAPST

FRI 10/13/2023 7:00PM FOOTBALL NOKOMIS @ BREWER

FRI 10/13/2023 7:00PM FOOTBALL HERMON @ HAMPDEN

*Subject to change

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.