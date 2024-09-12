Caribou Boys 9 Old Town 0

The Caribou Boy's Soccer Team beat Old Town 9-0 on Wednesday, September 11th in Caribou.

Declan Miller opened the scoring at the 29:45 mark of the first half, his first of 3 goals, as the Vikings tallied 5 1st half goals and 4 2nd half goals to cruise to the victory.

Owen Corrigan led the scoring with 4 goals and 2 assists, and Brayden Brescia had the other 2 goals along with 2 assists.

A stout Vikings defense, anchored by Dawson St. Pierre and Damarian Gagnon, supported goalkeeper Logan White's shutout.

Thanks to Richard Ezzy for the recap!

