Caribou Girls Outlast Ellsworth 59-56 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team had a chance to tie it at the buzzer but came up just short as the Caribou Vikings outlasted the Eagles 59-56 on Friday, December 30th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth.

Caribou led 16-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-28 at the end of the 1st Half. The Vikings increased their lead 43-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Caribou was led by Madelyn Deprey who had 17 points including 4 3-pointers. Ainsely Caron had 14 points with 2 3-pointers. Carly Morrow had 11 points with 1 3-pointer. Selena Savage had 2 3-pointers. All together the Vikings drained 9 3-pointers in the game and were 8-16 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with a game-high 23 points including a 3-pointer. Morgan Clifford had 12 points with 4 3-pointers, including 3 of them in the 4th Quarter. Abby Radel had 12 points with 1 3-pointer. Ellsworth answered with a total of 7 3-pointers but were only 11-23 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 5-2 and will play John Bapst at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Tuesday, January 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

Caribou is 4-1 and will host Presque Isle on Tuesday, January 3rd at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Caribou Girls 16 14 13 16 59 EHS Girls 14 14 7 21 56

Box Score

Caribou

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Selena Savage 6 - 2 - - Brianna Levesque 0 - - - - Phoebe Solomon 0 - - - - Ainsley Caron 14 3 2 2 2 Liv Adams 6 2 - 2 2 Joslyn Griffeth 0 - - - - Abby Haney 3 1 - 1 1 Madelyn Deprey 17 2 4 1 3 Amelia Godin 0 - - - - Madelyn Morrow 2 1 - - 1 Carly Morrow 11 3 1 2 7 Brynne Hamilton 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 59 12 9 8 16

Ellsworth