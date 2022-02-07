Childhood to High School; Two Friends Achieve Goal in Same Week!

Beyond the headline is a deeper story

When it comes to competition sometimes the drive to succeed can come from a friend, who can also be your competitor. For two athletes in the northern part of Maine that friendly competition has resulted in achieving personal milestones within three days of each other. This is a story that you don't want to just read the headline, this goes beyond the basketball court.

Leading the Northern part of Maine to Bangor

Carter Pelletier and Austin Delisle are both leading their teams through a great regular season which should lead to a trip to Bangor in the high school basketball tournament. Pelletier is guiding the Class D North Wisdom Pioneers in St. Agatha, and Delisle is the top threat on a Fort Kent Warriors team which will likely be the #1 seed in the Class C North tournament.

Success breeds success

Carter and Austin are multiple-sport athletes excelling on the soccer field and on the diamond in the spring. It's no coincidence that both of their soccer teams made deep runs in the playoffs this past fall. Austin Delisle and his teammates took the Warriors to the State Championship while Pelletier was part of the Pioneers team that made it to the regional final.

It's like a scene out of a movie

On February 2 Carter Pelletier knew the 1,000-point mark was within reach and he wanted to deliver in front of the home crowd. He did more than deliver as he scored 53 points, leading Wisdom to a win and reaching the milestone. Just 3 days later in Fort Kent, Austin Delisle joined his friend in the 1k point club. The achievement has been made more impressive considering many teams had a smaller schedule of games during the 2020-21 season.

The example was set at home

Mutual respect is something that the two athletes have seen put into practice by their parents. In speaking with both sets of proud parents, they speak highly of how the other parents have raised their families. In fact, they follow each other closely and find themselves rooting for one another. The beauty of competition is that it can bring you, lifelong friends, you might have never known. Austin and Carter played together on several youth teams and their parents describe immediate chemistry between them. Teams across the state should be grateful that these two didn't land on the same team!

These two are well-rounded, excelling in school

The classroom is another place where Carter and Austin are excelling as they are both members of the National Honor Society. As multiple-sport athletes their schedules are busy year-round with very little time off between seasons, considering the success of their teams. Both Pelletier and Delisle lend their hands shoveling snow, laying down hot-top, and roofing work as well. The next time you find yourself in the St. John Valley stop into a local establishment and mention the names and you'll likely be told about the incredible character and work ethic of these two young men.

What can we learn from their story?

The example that has been set for Carter and Austin is now being relayed to another generation as these two are showing that competition doesn't always have to be bitter, sometimes you can find a lifelong friend where you least expect it.

