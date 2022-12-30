Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten – Defeat Caribou 66-47 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Caribou Vikings on Friday afternoon, December 30th, 66-47 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 20-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Eagles increased their lead outscoring Caribou 21-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 41-19 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou cut into the lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Ellsworth 17-10 to make it 51-36 Ellsworth.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with a game-high 21 points. Peter Keblinsky had 11 points. The Eagles were 6-7 from the free throw line. Ellsworth his 8 3-pointers in the game. Eamon MacDonald and Miles Palmer each drained 2 3-pointers, while Chance Mercier, Michael Harris, Kaleb Connors and Peter Keblinsky each had 1 3-pointer.

Caribou was led by Kaymen Sargent with 16 points and Henry Hebert with 11 points. The Vikings were 5-13 from the free throw line. Henry Hebert sank 2 3-pointers for the Vikings while Reece Cavagnaro and Wesley Lapointe each had 1 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 7-0. The Eagles will play the John Bapst Crusaders on Tuesday, January 3rd at 8 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Caribou is 3-3. The Vikings will host Presque Isle on Wednesday, January 4th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Caribou Boys 11 8 17 11 47 EHS Boys 20 21 10 15 66

Box Score

Caribou

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Kaymen Sargent 16 8 - - 1 Owen Carrigan 0 - - - - Reece Cavagnaro 9 3 1 - - Brayden Brescia 0 - - - - Dylan Bouchard 0 - - - - Tristan Robbins 4 1 - 2 2 Sam Hebert 0 - - - 1 Henry Hebert 11 2 2 1 3 Liam Dee 0 - - - - Wesley Lapointe 5 1 1 - - Avery Thibodeau 2 - - 2 6 Landon Belanger 0 - - - - Blake Anderson 0 - - - - Dawson St. Pierre 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 47 15 4 5 13

Ellsworth