Caribou Travel Team Runs To New England Championship Game

Caribou team has a strong weekend in Rhode Island

The New England basketball championships were held in Rhode Island over this past weekend as youth travel teams from across the region competed for bragging rights as the best team in the region. A boys' team from Caribou made the trip to represent the state of Maine in the 6th grade division.

3-0 Through pool play

Pool play took place on Friday and Saturday as Caribou competed against teams from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Vermont. Teams were required to qualify at the state level to be eligible for the New England championships. Caribou won the state qualifier in Waterville last month, defeating York in the final.

Caribou Grade 6 travel team at New England basketball championships Caribou Grade 6 travel team at New England basketball championships loading...

Caribou vs. Team Providence

Caribou showed out well, as they went 3-0 through pool play and were sent to the championship game on Sunday. In pool play Caribou defeated Berlin Travel Basketball, B&G Club Berkshires, and Grafton. The team from Caribou played an afternoon game against Team Providence for the New England basketball championship.

Caribou Vikings grade 6 travel team Caribou Vikings grade 6 travel team loading...

The Top 2 Teams in New England

Caribou's effort in the championship game came short as Team Providence won the 2022 New England Basketball Championship. The young Vikings put themselves on the basketball map with a strong weekend performance against the top teams in New England. The team that had to travel the furthest made an impression on many others that were paying attention to the tournament.

Looking forward to continued success

Congratulations to the Caribou Vikings travel team on a 2nd place finish at the New England championships. The roster is made up of Brayden Amero, Kooper Bell, Camden Codrey, Hayden Holabird, Tristen Merchant, Declan Miller, Carter St. Pierre, and Chandler St. Peter. Caribou was coached by Josh Bell, Greg Miller, and Griffin St. Peter.

Brewer-Oceanside Great Harbor Shoot Out Finals The Brewer Boys Team took on Oceanside in the finals of the Great Harbor Shoot Out Boy's High School Division on Sunday, March 20, 2022