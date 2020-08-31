Catching Up With The Lapped Traffic & Talking NASCAR

Brandon Croud joined The Morning Line Monday to recap the NASCAR regular season and look ahead to the playoffs and the chase for the Cup.

The top three are very solid, but who could be a surprise once it is whittled down to the last four drivers with a chance to win?

Brandon even looks ahead to the bottom of the drivers who are in the playoffs and what could happen there.

We cover NASCAR with the voice of The Lapped Traffic Podcast to make sure you are up to speed.