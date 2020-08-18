Celtics: Gordon Hayward Out 4 weeks With Right Ankle Sprain

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics say forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined for around four weeks after suffering a severe ankle sprain in Boston's Game 1 victory over Philadelphia in their first-round playoff series.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' 109-101 win when Hayward went up for a rebound and rolled his right ankle as he landed on teammate Daniel Theis' foot.

With him out, it could mean a shift to a three-guard lineup and more minutes for Marcus Smart, who has been filling the role of Boston's sixth man.