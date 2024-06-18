Poll: Should the Celtics be favorites to repeat as champions?

Banner 18 is mission accomplished for the Boston Celtics, who dispatched of the Dallas Mavericks in five games last night with a triumphant 106-88 win. A title 16 years in the making, New Englanders will be sure to revel in the glory for the rest of the work week and through the summer.

We're not more than 14 hours beyond the Celtics winning Banner 18 but wouldn't you know it, the oddsmakers have already spit out next year's title chances and they like the Celtics to repeat.

According to ESPNBet, the Celtics are heavy favorites to be the first repeat champion since the Warriors in 2017-18 at +280. They're followed by Denver (+650) and Minnesota (+800), with Dallas, Milwaukee and OKC all registering at (+1000).

We're four months from the next season beginning and the landscape around the Association can change very quickly with player movement (free agency technically opened at 12:01 a.m. this morning under the new CBA), but short of the Monstars teaming up, who out there is equipped to stand in the way of this Celtics squad?

I mean, there's a good chance they literally lose no one. Owner Wyc Grousbek confirmed this morning during an appearance on WEEI that Al Horford will return next year for an 18th NBA season. Boston is expected to ink Derrick White to an extension this summer, as well as hand out a record 5-year, $315 million max deal to Jayson Tatum.

The rest of the roster (that matters) is locked in for next year. Apart from the health of Kristaps Porzingis, who has opted for surgery after returning to help the C's capture Banner 18, the squad will be ready to build off this year's 80-21 mark to become the franchise and the NBA's next dynasty.