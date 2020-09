Jayson Tatum scored 10 fourth quarter points to help the Boston Celtics get past the Charlotte Hornets 102-91 last night. Put the C's record at 28-10.

Tatum finished the game with 18 points. Kyrie Irving added 21. Al Horford had a 20 points, 10 rebound night for the first time as a Celtics player.

The Celtics jump back on the court tonight when they host the Houston Rockets. The game is live on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket with coverage starting at 7:30pm