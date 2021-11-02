Championship Tuesday For C & D Soccer
Regional titles are on the line, and the state final pairings will be set for Classes C and D soccer teams today at venues from Presque Isle to Oakland.
Class C Girls Soccer
Northern Maine Championship – 4pm at Hampden Academy #2 Fort Kent vs #1 Bucksport
Southern Maine Championship – 4pm at Lewiston High School #4 Traip Academy vs. #3 Maranacook
Class C Boys Soccer
Northern Maine Championship – 6:30pm at Hampden Academy #3 Mount View vs. #1 Orono
Southern Maine Championship – 6:30pm at Lewiston High School #2 Waynflete vs. #1 Mount Abram
Class D Girls Soccer
Northern Maine Championship – 4pm at Presque Isle Middle School #2 PVHS vs. #1 Wisdom
Southern Maine Championship – 4pm at Messalonskee High School #2 Rangeley Lakes vs. #1 North Yarmouth Academy
Class D Boys Soccer
Northern Maine Championship – 6:30pm at Presque Isle Middle School #4 Wisdom vs. #2 Lee Academy
Southern Maine Championship – 6:30pm at Messalonskee High School in Oakland #3 North Yarmouth Academy vs. #1 Islesboro
There were 2 semifinal games played Monday in Southern Maine to set up their Wednesday regional finals.
The Marshwood boys, ranked #4 in the South Class A Soccer, upset top ranked Windham 3-nil to advance and play #7 Gorham in tomorrow's South Regional Final.
And in Field Hockey #5 Leavitt upset the #1 team in Class B South, York, 2-1 to advance to Wednesday's regional final against second ranked Cape Elizabeth.
Full tournament brackets from the MPA can be found here