Fall High School Practices Start August 19

The first day of high school practices for the Fall 2024 season in Maine are on Monday, August 19th.

If you are going to be playing football, field hockey, cross country or soccer now is the time to start conditioning for the fall. Trust me, you are better to begin running now, and slowly build up your cardio, rather than waiting and realizing belatedly that practices are right around the corner. Golfers need to be conditioned too, but you can keep walking those courses!

Coaches will tell you that more often than not the best conditioned teams win games on the gridiron, soccer pitch or field hockey field.

Invariably when we whip around to high school practices we find people doubled over from running and retching! Don't let this be you!

Enjoy the rest of your summer and don't be a couch potato!

