Checking The Monday 11/16/20 Headlines & Highlights

We roll through our topics to get your day started the right way with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff as we touch on the NFL, NBA, College Sports and more.

The New England Patriots improved to 4-and-5 with their second straight win, as they beat the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Sunday night 23-17.

We also covered some of the games with the most impact on the NFL in week 10 as well.

Dustin Johnson had the lowest four round score in Masters history and won his first green jacket Sunday, and the runners-up had some milestones as well, we cover all of the topics from The Masters.

Wednesday is the NBA Draft and the weekend brought about a number of trade rumors involving the Boston Celtics, we cover what some are saying could happen for the C's with their three first round picks, and one second rounder and how they may turn those and some current players in to future players.

There are some other NBA notes we make sure to highlight too.

The preseason poll was put out by Hockey East, we let you know where the UMaine Black Bears fall on the men's and women's rankings.

And this weekend the Bears will open up their season, if they are granted permission to do so by the school President and the University of Maine system.

But we did find out Sunday one Hockey East team will not be playing any league games for the next month, and it will impact their America East basketball teams too.

We have those details and a conference decision that impacts five Division3 schools in the state of Maine.

We have all of that and more in our Headlines and Highlights on The Morning Line.