Harrison Butker kicked five field goals, and the Kansas City Chiefs forced five turnovers while beating the Denver Broncos, 29-19, on Monday night. Marcus Peters returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown for Kansas City (6-2), which beat Denver (3-4) for the fourth consecutive time.

Alex Smith threw for 202 yards and a touchdown for the Chiefs. Tight end Travis Kelce caught seven passes for 133 yards and the lone offensive score.

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian threw for 198 yards and a touchdown, with three interceptions, including one to Peters.

Kansas City led 17-3 at the half and 20-3 in the third quarter. Denver narrowed the gap to 20-13, but Butker kicked three field goals in the fourth quarter to help secure the win.