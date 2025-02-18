Class B Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships [RESULTS]

The State Class B Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships concluded on Tuesday, February 18th with the Swimming Championships taking place at Bowdoin College. The Diving Championships took place on Saturday at Husson University.

Here are the Team and Individual Race Results

Team Totals

Morse - 424.50 Greely - 299.50 Ellsworth - 283 Cape Elizabeth - 271.50 MDI - 192.50 Belfast - 138 Yarmouth - 129 Northern Penobscot - 110 Camden Hills - 94 Waterville-Winslow 91 Westbrook - 58 Freeport - 40 John Bapst-Hermon - 39 Waynflete - 20 Hyde - 17

Individual Race Results

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

1, Morse High School '' (Sawyer Wright SR, Brady Chubbuck JR, Gaffney

McDonough SR, David Mitchell SR), 1:36.84$. 2, Ellsworth High School '' (Cavan

Jester JR, Eden Klein SO, Charlie Birdsall SO, Kobe Swett SR), 1:40.31. 3,

Cape Elizabeth High School '' (Spencer Shaw SO, Graham Plourde SR, Tiger

McCormick SR, Will Harmon SO), 1:41.06. 4, Greely High School '' (Alex Wall

JR, Isaac Barr JR, Reid Petrie SO, Mason Rodgers SR), 1:41.72. 5, Mount Desert

Island HS '' (Patrick Saltysiak JR, Wells Morehouse SO, Sebastian Cullen JR,

McCadden Morris SR), 1:45.11. 6, Northern Penobscot '' (Ian Aldrich JR, Alex

Roach FR, Joshua Wolfertz JR, Jack Marquis SR), 1:51.15. 7, Camden Hills

Regional HS '' (Baxter Thackeray SO, Graham Stoughton SO, Calder Meil JR, Evan

Senders FR), 1:51.41. 8, Yarmouth High School '' (Jude Landry JR, Olivier

Garcia De Reynal SR, Josh Webber JR, Antonio Velazquez JR), 1:56.11. 9,

Waterville-Winslow '' (Ben Scott JR, Cormac Wilcox SR, Aaron Theriault JR,

Dennis Pham SO), 1:56.43. 10, Belfast Area High School '' (Landon Coombs SO,

Carter Raymond SO, Connor Wood SO, Sam Potter JR), 1:56.84. 11, Freeport High

School '' (Gavin Boccanfuso SR, Jackson Salve JR, Cooper Boccanfuso SO,

Spencer Drew JR), 2:09.53. 12, John Bapst-Hermon '' (Will Grover SR, Logan

Stephens SO, Lyell Walker FR, Sebastian Spencer SO), 2:11.16. 13, Westbrook

High School '' (Ryan Garber SO, James Turmel FR, Joao Peixoto SR, Caleb Mugabo

SR), 2:31.98.

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

1, Sawyer Wright, Morse High School, 1:47.32. 2, Will Harmon, Cape Elizabeth

High School, 1:50.19. 3, Asa Giffune, Greely High School, 1:52.79. 4, Cavan

Jester, Ellsworth High School, 1:53.38. 5, Mark Turmel, Westbrook High School,

1:54.08. 6, Henry Sprague, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:54.98. 7, Oz Wright,

Morse High School, 1:55.09. 8, Alex Young, Belfast Area High School, 1:56.66.

9, Wesley Crossman, Greely High School, 1:57.88. 10, Wylder Savage, Morse High

School, 1:58.21. 11, Ian Aldrich, Northern Penobscot, 1:58.58. 12, Levi

Marriner, Belfast Area High School, 2:06.78. 13, Jack Marquis, Northern

Penobscot, 2:09.70. 14, Nolan Montgomery, Greely High School, 2:10.70. 15,

Caleb Bennett, Waterville-Winslow, 2:11.52. 16, Milos Vojnovic, Hyde School,

2:13.62. 17, Owen Mailloux, Belfast Area High School, 2:13.91. --, McCadden

Morris, Mount Desert Island HS, DQ.

Boys 200 Yard IM

1, Graham Plourde, Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:57.73. 2, David Mitchell,

Morse High School, 2:01.12. 3, Eden Klein, Ellsworth High School, 2:02.66. 4,

Brady Chubbuck, Morse High School, 2:03.44. 5, Reid Petrie, Greely High

School, 2:03.83. 6, Isaac Barr, Greely High School, 2:05.33. 7, Baxter

Thackeray, Camden Hills Regional HS, 2:10.24. 8, Spencer Shaw, Cape Elizabeth

High School, 2:11.15. 9, Alex Roach, Northern Penobscot, 2:11.98. 10, Octavio

Parra-Franco, Greely High School, 2:17.10. 11, Aaron Theriault,

Waterville-Winslow, 2:20.04. 12, Sebastian Cullen, Mount Desert Island HS,

2:22.30. 13, Ronan Martel, Greely High School, 2:22.82. 14, Carter Raymond,

Belfast Area High School, 2:28.91. 15, Ian Lucas, Belfast Area High School,

2:31.07. 16, Lucas Phillips, John Bapst-Hermon, 2:33.35.

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

1, Gaffney McDonough, Morse High School, 21.10$. 2, Max Couture, Morse High

School, 22.87. 3, Anders Savage, Morse High School, 22.93. 3, Patrick

Saltysiak, Mount Desert Island HS, 22.93. 5, Tiger McCormick, Cape Elizabeth

High School, 22.98. 6, Charlie Birdsall, Ellsworth High School, 23.13. 7, Adam

Tomalty, Belfast Area High School, 23.92. 8, Henry Keepes, Yarmouth High

School, 23.95. 9, Cormac Wilcox, Waterville-Winslow, 24.00. 10, Lance

Whitehead, Westbrook High School, 24.06. 11, Adam Strobel, Yarmouth High

School, 24.12. 12, Mason Rodgers, Greely High School, 24.14. 13, Iker Penolla,

Cape Elizabeth High School, 24.25. 14, Hayden Petrie, Greely High School,

24.41. 15, Graham Stoughton, Camden Hills Regional HS, 24.62. 16, Julian

Savadove, Greely High School, 24.77. 17, Calder Meil, Camden Hills Regional

HS, 24.82. 18, Atticus Richard, Cape Elizabeth High School, 24.85. 19, Tyler

Hollenback, Ellsworth High School, 24.90. 20, Josh Webber, Yarmouth High

School, 25.04. 21, Sam Potter, Belfast Area High School, 25.39. 22, Jonas

Dobrinick, Greely High School, 25.52. 23, Dean Gallagher, Northern Penobscot,

25.61. 24, Will Green, Cape Elizabeth High School, 25.85. 25, Joshua Wolfertz,

Northern Penobscot, 25.92. 26, Spencer Drew, Freeport High School, 26.28. 27,

Antonio Velazquez, Yarmouth High School, 26.29. 28, Noah Freemerman, Morse

High School, 26.78. 29, Milos Vojnovic, Hyde School, 26.93.

Boys 1 mtr Diving

(Finals) 1, Fletcher McDonough, Morse High School, 373.30. 2, Kobe Swett,

Ellsworth High School, 351.40. 3, Wells Morehouse, Mount Desert Island HS,

284.10. 4, Nick Eremitia, Cape Elizabeth High School, 276.70. 5, Alex Donahue,

Mount Desert Island HS, 222.75.

Boys 1 mtr Diving

(Semi-Finals) 1, Kobe Swett, Ellsworth High School, 261.10. 2, Fletcher

McDonough, Morse High School, 253.70. 3, Nick Eremitia, Cape Elizabeth High

School, 196.85. 4, Wells Morehouse, Mount Desert Island HS, 184.05. 5, Alex

Donahue, Mount Desert Island HS, 149.85.

Boys 1 mtr Diving

(Preliminaries) 1, Kobe Swett, Ellsworth High School, 162.85. 2, Fletcher

McDonough, Morse High School, 137.70. 3, Nick Eremitia, Cape Elizabeth High

School, 123.95. 4, Wells Morehouse, Mount Desert Island HS, 122.95. 5, Alex

Donahue, Mount Desert Island HS, 67.85.

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly

1, Gaffney McDonough, Morse High School, 51.74. 2, Reid Petrie, Greely High

School, 54.44. 3, Charlie Birdsall, Ellsworth High School, 55.24. 4, Wesley

Crossman, Greely High School, 56.38. 5, Tiger McCormick, Cape Elizabeth High

School, 56.64. 6, Adam Tomalty, Belfast Area High School, 57.65. 7, Octavio

Parra-Franco, Greely High School, 58.02. 8, Cameron Griffee, Morse High

School, 58.04. 9, Calder Meil, Camden Hills Regional HS, 58.83. 10, Matt

Dressel, Yarmouth High School, 59.55. 11, Kenyon Smith, Cape Elizabeth High

School, 59.62. 12, Hayden Petrie, Greely High School, 1:02.02. 13, Sebastian

Cullen, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:02.20. 14, Connor Wood, Belfast Area High

School, 1:04.83. 15, Levi Marriner, Belfast Area High School, 1:05.74. 16, Ian

Frost, Ellsworth High School, 1:06.00. 17, Dean Gallagher, Northern Penobscot,

1:06.02. 18, Jayden Brown, Lincoln Academy, 1:08.56. 19, Noah Grondin, Morse

High School, 1:09.08. 20, Sam Coombs, Morse High School, 1:10.01. 21, Joshua

Wolfertz, Northern Penobscot, 1:10.76. 22, Spencer Parker, Yarmouth High

School, 1:11.12. 23, Joel Whitehead, Westbrook High School, 1:17.21. --, Minh

Ha, Belfast Area High School, DQ.

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

1, Sawyer Wright, Morse High School, 48.04. 2, Cavan Jester, Ellsworth High

School, 49.77. 3, Anders Savage, Morse High School, 50.68. 4, Andy Erlanson,

Ellsworth High School, 50.96. 5, Alex Young, Belfast Area High School, 51.81.

6, Alex Wall, Greely High School, 51.84. 7, Aaron Theriault,

Waterville-Winslow, 52.99. 8, Noah Frost, Ellsworth High School, 53.03. 9,

Iker Penolla, Cape Elizabeth High School, 53.13. 10, Julian Savadove, Greely

High School, 54.05. 11, Adam Strobel, Yarmouth High School, 54.99. 12, Lance

Whitehead, Westbrook High School, 55.26. 13, Henry Keepes, Yarmouth High

School, 55.44. 14, Atticus Richard, Cape Elizabeth High School, 56.01. 15,

Camden Burke, Greely High School, 56.08. 16, Ben Scott, Waterville-Winslow,

56.93. 17, Will Green, Cape Elizabeth High School, 57.66. 18, Owen Stewart,

Greely High School, 57.70. 19, Jude Landry, Yarmouth High School, 57.91. 20,

Tanner Allen, Cape Elizabeth High School, 57.94. 21, Spencer Drew, Freeport

High School, 1:00.79.

Boys 500 Yard Freestyle

1, David Mitchell, Morse High School, 4:52.42. 2, Will Harmon, Cape Elizabeth

High School, 4:59.80. 3, Kobe Swett, Ellsworth High School, 5:03.52. 4, Asa

Giffune, Greely High School, 5:09.52. 5, Eric Parker, Waynflete School,

5:17.84. 6, Henry Sprague, Mount Desert Island HS, 5:24.40. 7, Wylder Savage,

Morse High School, 5:31.25. 8, Ian Connolly, Cape Elizabeth High School,

5:41.14. 9, Jack Marquis, Northern Penobscot, 5:59.00. 10, Owen Mailloux,

Belfast Area High School, 6:01.91. 11, Lyell Walker, John Bapst-Hermon,

6:22.35.

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Morse High School '' (Brady Chubbuck JR, Cameron Griffee FR, Max Couture

FR, Anders Savage SR), 1:31.13. 2, Greely High School '' (Mason Rodgers SR,

Isaac Barr JR, Hayden Petrie SR, Asa Giffune SR), 1:34.72. 3, Ellsworth High

School '' (Andy Erlanson SR, Tyler Hollenback JR, Eden Klein SO, Noah Frost

JR), 1:35.01. 4, Yarmouth High School '' (Matt Dressel SR, Josh Webber JR,

Henry Keepes SR, Adam Strobel SR), 1:37.49. 5, Cape Elizabeth High School ''

(Iker Penolla SO, Atticus Richard SR, Nick Eremitia JR, Ian Connolly JR),

1:37.73. 6, Belfast Area High School '' (Sam Potter JR, Alex Young FR, Ian

Lucas SO, Adam Tomalty SR), 1:38.29. 7, Mount Desert Island HS '' (Wells

Morehouse SO, Sebastian Cullen JR, Graham Langley FR, Henry Sprague SO),

1:42.29. 8, Camden Hills Regional HS '' (Baxter Thackeray SO, Evan Senders FR,

Calder Meil JR, Graham Stoughton SO), 1:43.06. 9, Freeport High School ''

(Cooper Boccanfuso SO, Gavin Boccanfuso SR, Jackson Salve JR, Spencer Drew

JR), 1:50.34. 10, Waterville-Winslow '' (Dennis Pham SO, Brady Delaware SR,

Quincy Morin SO, Caleb Bennett JR), 1:50.49. 11, Northern Penobscot '' (Dean

Gallagher SO, Jack Gallagher FR, Zachary Wilson JR, Gabe Curtis SR), 1:51.85.

12, John Bapst-Hermon '' (Lucas Phillips FR, Will Grover SR, Sebastian Spencer

SO, Logan Stephens SO), 1:52.19. 13, Hyde School '' (Harry Brown SO, Eduardo

Perez Minaya SR, Glan Ge SR, Milos Vojnovic SR), 2:03.76. 14, Westbrook High

School '' (Ahmed Al Obaidi FR, Junior Salumu JR, Junior Yala SR, Joao Peixoto

SR), 2:24.41.

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

1, Patrick Saltysiak, Mount Desert Island HS, 54.07. 2, Spencer Shaw, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 56.94. 3, Alex Wall, Greely High School, 58.32. 4, Ian

Aldrich, Northern Penobscot, 58.97. 5, Matt Dressel, Yarmouth High School,

1:00.27. 6, Baxter Thackeray, Camden Hills Regional HS, 1:00.50. 7, Fletcher

McDonough, Morse High School, 1:00.98. 8, Oz Wright, Morse High School,

1:01.56. 9, McCadden Morris, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:02.08. 10, Ben Scott,

Waterville-Winslow, 1:03.92. 11, Camden Burke, Greely High School, 1:04.39.

12, Noah Frost, Ellsworth High School, 1:05.80. 13, Ian Frost, Ellsworth High

School, 1:06.84. 14, Sam Coombs, Morse High School, 1:07.08. 15, Nicholas

Lyden, Greely High School, 1:07.37. 16, Jude Landry, Yarmouth High School,

1:09.06. 17, Ian Lucas, Belfast Area High School, 1:10.41. 18, Landon Coombs,

Belfast Area High School, 1:10.48. 19, Sam Potter, Belfast Area High School,

1:12.28. 20, Tanner Allen, Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:12.38. 21, Caleb

Bennett, Waterville-Winslow, 1:12.89. 22, Joel Whitehead, Westbrook High

School, 1:14.58. 23, Noah Grondin, Morse High School, 1:14.84.

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke

1, Graham Plourde, Cape Elizabeth High School, 59.05. 1, Isaac Barr, Greely

High School, 59.05. 3, Brady Chubbuck, Morse High School, 1:00.18. 4, Max

Couture, Morse High School, 1:01.83. 5, Eden Klein, Ellsworth High School,

1:01.84. 6, Andy Erlanson, Ellsworth High School, 1:02.81. 7, Graham

Stoughton, Camden Hills Regional HS, 1:04.18. 8, Alex Roach, Northern

Penobscot, 1:05.82. 9, Tyler Hollenback, Ellsworth High School, 1:06.33. 10,

Wells Morehouse, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:06.53. 11, Eric Parker, Waynflete

School, 1:07.10. 12, Cameron Griffee, Morse High School, 1:07.36. 13, Mark

Turmel, Westbrook High School, 1:07.53. 14, Felix Markosian, Ellsworth High

School, 1:07.97. 15, Ronan Martel, Greely High School, 1:08.06. 16, Nick

Eremitia, Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:09.07. 17, Olivier Garcia De Reynal,

Yarmouth High School, 1:11.50. 18, Ian Connolly, Cape Elizabeth High School,

1:12.75. 19, Cormac Wilcox, Waterville-Winslow, 1:12.96. 20, Carter Raymond,

Belfast Area High School, 1:13.21. 21, Jonas Dobrinick, Greely High School,

1:13.27. 22, Lincoln Smith, Greely High School, 1:15.27. 23, Spencer Parker,

Yarmouth High School, 1:15.94. 24, Dennis Pham, Waterville-Winslow, 1:16.65.

25, Lucas Phillips, John Bapst-Hermon, 1:17.23. 26, James Turmel, Westbrook

High School, 1:17.59. 27, Logan Stephens, John Bapst-Hermon, 1:18.65.

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Morse High School '' (Gaffney McDonough SR, David Mitchell SR, Anders

Savage SR, Sawyer Wright SR), 3:13.91#. 2, Cape Elizabeth High School ''

(Tiger McCormick SR, Will Harmon SO, Spencer Shaw SO, Graham Plourde SR),

3:24.41. 3, Ellsworth High School '' (Charlie Birdsall SO, Kobe Swett SR, Andy

Erlanson SR, Cavan Jester JR), 3:24.77. 4, Greely High School '' (Reid Petrie

SO, Wesley Crossman SR, Alex Wall JR, Asa Giffune SR), 3:29.13. 5, Yarmouth

High School '' (Matt Dressel SR, Jude Landry JR, Henry Keepes SR, Adam Strobel

SR), 3:41.78. 6, Belfast Area High School '' (Levi Marriner FR, Ian Lucas SO,

Alex Young FR, Adam Tomalty SR), 3:43.36. 7, Mount Desert Island HS ''

(Patrick Saltysiak JR, McCadden Morris SR, Henry Sprague SO, Graham Langley

FR), 3:45.39. 8, Waterville-Winslow '' (Aaron Theriault JR, Caleb Bennett JR,

Ben Scott JR, Cormac Wilcox SR), 3:48.51. 9, Northern Penobscot '' (Dean

Gallagher SO, Alex Roach FR, Jack Marquis SR, Ian Aldrich JR), 3:50.48. 10,

Westbrook High School '' (Lance Whitehead SR, Joel Whitehead SO, Ryan Garber

SO, Mark Turmel SR), 3:58.62. 11, John Bapst-Hermon '' (Lyell Walker FR, Will

Grover SR, Sebastian Spencer SO, Lucas Phillips FR), 4:09.41. 12, Freeport

High School '' (Cooper Boccanfuso SO, Jesse Leanard FR, Jackson Salve JR,

Gavin Boccanfuso SR), 4:42.66. 13, Hyde School '' (Harry Brown SO, Eduardo

Perez Minaya SR, Glan Ge SR, Milos Vojnovic SR), 5:04.25

