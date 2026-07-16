The Hammond Lumber Riverdogs beat the Dunkin Comrades 9-2 on Wednesday, July 15th tightening the standings with just a few games left to play.

The Riverdogs outhit the Comrades 8-4.

Bodie Bishop started on the mound for the Riverdogs and pitched 5.1 innings. He allowed 4 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 7 and walked 3. Andrew McKenney closed out the game, pitching the final 1.2 innings, striking out 3 and walking 1.

Bishop helped himself at the plate hitting a home run and driving in 2 runs, while walking twice. Andrew Cote was 3-3 leading off and drove in a run. Collin Mehrhoff was 2-4 with a double. Rogan Lord and Henry Armell each had a single.

The Riverdogs stole 5 bases. Lord swiped 3 bases with Cote and Armell each had a stolen base.

Mathieu Turcotte started on the mound for the Comrades. He pitched 4.1 innings allowing 6 hits and 6 runs, 5 of which were earned. He struck out 5 and walked 4. Blake Littlefield pitched the final 2.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 6 and walking 4.

Gavin Glanville-True had a double. Ian Boudreau, Owen Glanville-True and Blake Littlefield each singled.

The Riverdogs are now 14-3.They play in Augusta against Capital Area-Barber on Thursday, July 16th at 5:30 p.m.

The Comrades are 12-3 and have 3 games left to play. They will play the Post 8 Downeast Captains on Thursday, July 16th in a doubleheader with games at 5 p.m. and 7 pm. and close out the season on Friday July 17th in Waterville against the CM Hurricanes at 7 p.m.

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