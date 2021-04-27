Could A Draft Night Reunion Be In The Works For The Patriots?

Jason La Confora of CBS Sports reported today that the San Francisco 49ers are actively trying to move QB Jimmy Garoppolo either before, or during, Thursday night's first round of the NFL Draft.

Pair that report with Niners' HC Kyle Shanahan's comments in which he said the team "felt they needed to move up for a starting quarterback" and it would certainly seem that Jimmy G's days in the Bay Area are numbered.

While all the focus has been on the Pats moving up in the first round to nab their QB of the future, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe joined The Drive on Tuesday to explain why a Jimmy G-to-New England trade may make more sense.