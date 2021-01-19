Covering The Headlines And Highlights For 1-19-21

Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff went through the topics of the day from the Bruins wrapping up their road trip, to a Red Sox trade and an historical college hoops poll and more.

The Boston Bruins season opening road trip moved to New York last night for a game with the Islanders, and the B’s struggles to score in 5-on-5 situations continued as Boston was shut out in the 1-0 Isles win.

The Boston Red Sox traded minor league infielder CJ Chatham to the Philadelphia Phillies yesterday. Boston will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Getty Images

According to multiple reports Patrick Mahomes passed all of his concussion protocol tests Sunday after he was taken out of the game against Cleveland.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has done autograph signings for “Blessings in a Backpack” a program in Louisville where he went to college, and he has raised about 25 thousand dollars since 2018 for the program. Since Saturday’s game against Buffalo, Bills fans have donated more than 360 thousand dollars to the organization, from more than 13,600 people.

Getty Images

The University of Tennessee is firing head football coach Jeremy Pruitt after an internal investigation in to the program revealed potential recruiting violations by the coaching staff.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reportedly bought a home for the family of George Floyd according to former NBA player Stephen Jackson.

The new men’s college basketball top 25 was released last night.

* For the first time since 1982 – neither North Carolina or Duke are ranked in the top 25

* For the first time since 1961 – Duke, UNC, and Kentucky are all out of the top 25 rankings