Crusader Boys Soccer Nips Coyotes 1-0

The John Bapst Crusaders Boys Soccer Team nipped Old Town 1-0 on Saturday, October 15th at Husson University.

Logan Hart scored the lone goal of the contest with 28 minutes remaining in the 1st Half, assisted by Sam Poth.

John Bapst goaies Jack Mason and Elis Columber combined for the shutout, with 3 saves on 4 shots.

Ian Bryant was in goal for Old Town and make 10 saves on 12 shots.

John Bapst is now 12-0-1 and solidly in 1st place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings. They conclude the regular season on Tuesday, October 18th at Hermon when they play the Hawks at 6 p.m.

old Town is 5-7-1 and in 9th place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings. They conclude the regular season at home on Tuesday, October 18th at 5 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Pangburn for the information.

