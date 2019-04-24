Day Or Night, Sox Lose [VIDEO]

Inconsistent pitching and inconsistent hitting leads to a Red Sox doubleheader loss to the Detroit Tigers, 7-4 and 4-2. It's the first Tigers sweep at Fenway since 1965.

Chris Sale struck out 10 in five innings in the afternoon game but the Boston bullpen caved in giving up five runs in the remaining four innings.

In the night game, the Sox left runners on base all night, losing 4-2.

The Red Sox were 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.