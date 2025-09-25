Dexter High School is one of the 25 finalists throughout the country for a new sports facility from T-Mobile in the T-Mobile Friday Night Lights Contest.

You can vote once per day, per email address, through October 24. You can vote HERE.

Rob Gronkowski sent the school a video announcing that they were a finalist, which was played at Dexter High School.

As someone who has broadcast from Dexter High School's football field, I will tell you they could use a new facility.

Please do your part in helping them win this new field.