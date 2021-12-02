Did Mookie Betts Subtly Reference His Love of Boston at His Wedding on Wednesday?

Mookie Betts got married on Wednesday!

There's no doubt about it -- Red Sox Nation was crushed when official word came down that we were trading Mookie Betts away to the Los Angeles Dodgers back on February 4, 2020. Since his first game as a member of the Sox, Mookie was just absolutely electric and became a fan favorite right away.

Even though he's on the Dodgers now, a lot of Boston fans still keep track of him and show their support of him -- which is why after almost two years of being removed from Boston and New England in general, fans here are abuzz because our boy Mookie tied the knot kicked off his December on Wednesday by getting married!

Did Mookie give a subtle tip of the cap to his life in Boston at the altar?

In a possible nod to the years he spent in Boston, even though he was a star for the Red Sox, Mookie may have shown some under-the-radar love by sporting a Boston Celtics-esque green tuxedo.

According to TMZ, Mookie married his longtime girlfriend Brianna Hammond in California along the oceanside with his Dodgers teammates in attendance. They were engaged earlier this year after dating for 15 years and sharing a daughter, Kynlee, together. In a possible nod to the years he spent in Boston, even though he was a star for the Red Sox, Mookie may have shown some under-the-radar love by sporting a Boston Celtics-esque green tuxedo.

Mookie Betts was named the 2018 Most Valuable Player in all of Major League Baseball, which got some love from Boston's own Matt Damon.

Congratulations, Mookie! We miss you in a Red Sox uniform, but we're glad you're living your best life and thriving as a member of the Dodgers! Well, unless the Sox face the Dodgers in the World Series sometime, then we hope you get a horrible case of food poisoning and can't leave your hotel bathroom for a couple weeks.

We're not sure about Mookie and Brianna, but we know these celebrities waited until marriage Sex and Hollywood seem to go hand in hand, and in this day in age, it might be hard for some to imagine famous and attractive celebrities embracing virginity or celibacy. Below, discover 23 celebrities who remained virgins or celibate until marriage, below.