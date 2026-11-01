After losing their Hockey East opener to Providence 3-1 on Friday, the Maine Black Bears came back to beat the Friars 3-1 on Saturday afternoon, October 31st

The game was scoreless after the 1st Period.

Providence scored with 7:23 remaining in the 2nd Period and took a 1-0 lead.

The Black Bears then came back, scoring 3 unanswered goals. With just 49 seconds gone in the 3rd Period, Tiani Makokis scored her 1st goal of the season, an unansweed goal to tie the score.

With 7:01 gone, Lily Fetch scored her 2nd goal of the season, assisted by Isabella Michaud and Makokis to give Maine a 2-1 lead.

With just 2:02 left to play, Maine's Lulu Rucinski scored her 2nd goal of the season to give Maine some much-needed breathing room. The empty-netter, assisted by Mikayla Boarder was Rucinski's

Maine was 0-3 on the power play, while Providence was 0-2.

The Black Bears outshot Providence nearly 2-1 with a 45-25 advantage.

Kiia Lahtinen had 24 saves for Maine.

Providence is 4-6-0 overall and 2-2-0 in Hockey East.

Maine is 4-6-0 overall and 1-1-0 in Hockey East. They travel to Boston University on Friday, November 6th at 6 p.m. and then on Saturday, November 7th at 4 p.m.