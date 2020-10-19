Did Yesterday’s Win Cement Brady and the Bucs’ Place Atop NFC?

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hooked up for their 91st TD connection while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense smothered Aaron Rodgers in Tampa's 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

It was a stark contrast to the Bucs' team that lost 20-19 in Chicago on a Thursday night in Week 5.

Will the Jekyll and Hyde trend continue for Brady and the Bucs, or can the team find a consistent form atop the NFC?

Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times joined The Drive on Monday to discuss just that, as well as his home city's quest to claim the distinction of "Titletown" in 2020.