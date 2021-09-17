Did You Miss A Conversation On TML This Week?

We had some great talks to help you get your day started the right way and if you missed any of those interviews you can find them all again here.

Let's go through the fantastic guests from this week.

Monday :

We recapped week 1 of the NFL Season and the Patriots loss to Miami with Brian Phillips of SB Nations Pats Pulpit

Tuesday :

It was our weekly chat about your Fantasy Football lineup and what you should search for on your waiver wire with Kevin Payne of Rotowire

And then we caught up with Ian Glendon of Full Press Coverage and the Big Bad Bruins Podcast. Did you know the B's open up this weekend with the Prospect Event and then the preseason starts next weekend? We got primed for the B's with Ian.

Wednesday :

If you've listened to The Morning Line you know Jeff Hoak closely follows Halls of Fame, but does he follow all of them as closely as the NFL? Tim Throckmorton put that knowledge to the test with some obscure Halls in Truth or Throck. Can you figure out which one is made up by Tim?

Also Wednesday we caught up with Girl at the Game's Gabrielle Starr to focus on the Boston Red Sox and their push to be one of the two American League Wild Card teams. She joined us and talked about the Sox and what is working and what is not.

Thursday :

And Brandon Doyen had our weekly movie reviews in our Cinema Savvy. Much to the dismay of Dave Peck, Brandon's review this week was of another horror movie on screens and streaming Malignant. What did he think of this horror flick? Brandon, not Dave, we know Dave won't be tuning in.

Friday :

We talked high school sports with ABC7/FOX22 of Bangor's John Wagoner, and we found out his final day covering sports in Eastern and Central Maine is Monday September 20th.

Join us each weekday morning from 6-to-8am to start your day the right way on The Morning Line with some of the best guests covering your favorite teams and favorite sports from around the country.