Do You Miss Tom Brady In New England? [Poll]

It appears today is Tom Brady Day on ESPN.com with the 'Worldwide Leader' milking the debut of Brady's ESPN+ docuseries "Man In The Arena" for all its worth.

The 9-part series chronicles Brady's rise from pick No. 199 to the greatest quarterback of all-time, while also examining his life off the field.

Sure, last year was a tough one for Patriots fans all around New England. Brady left for pastures that turned out to be in fact greener in Tampa Bay, and as the Pats struggled to their first losing season since 2000, the G.O.A.T. engineered his 7th Super Bowl championship with the Bucs.

But now we got Mac the Messiah! Or so it seems if you've turned on any NFL coverage in the 48 hours following the Pats' dismantling of the Browns on Sunday.

He's calm, cool, collected, and most importantly, WINNING.

With the distraction of a 4-game win-streak and an ever-rising ceiling in the 2021 season for the Pats, are you still missing the "good old days" or has this year's team finally eased the pain of the former QB's departure two off-seasons ago?