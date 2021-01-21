Drive Podcast: Full Show – 1/21/21

1st Hour -

(16:00) - As always, Jim, Ernie and Mark covered the latest headlines in the first segment of Thursday's show, which included a preview of this weekend's NFL Conference Championship match-ups.

(8:41) - The guys discuss today's Drive Poll, "which QB will swap teams before the start of the 2021 NFL season?"

(8:17) - Ernie Clark of the Bangor Daily News (and of course Drive fame) discusses the changes to the state's COVID-19 guidelines regarding high school sports. State officials have opted to allow schools in counties with a yellow designation to participate in sports activities should local superintendents allow. What does it mean for the future of competition this winter?

(11:17) - Take It or Leave It: Mark, Jim and Ernie take a stab at various prop bets for this weekend's NFL action.

2nd Hour -

(26:54) - Hour #2 on Thursday was almost entirely devoted to Bob Ryan, who took up a solid 70% of the on-air time. We always enjoy listening to wherever the conversation goes with Bob and Thursday's chat was no different as Bob and the guys discussed a myriad of topics from the sports world.