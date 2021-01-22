Drive Podcast: Full Show – 1/22/21

Aaron and Mark held down the fort for two hours, with the help of some Buffalo Bills fans, on Friday afternoon.

Hour 1 -

(21:20) - Aaron and Mark cover the latest sports headlines in the Fast Lane.

(12:18) - The guys field calls from Buffalo Bills fans in the area to find out if they want to beat the best (Patrick Mahomes) in order to be the best, or if they're good with facing Chad Henne and punching their ticket to the Super Bowl.

(19:55) - Peter Schwartz of Sportico joined the show to discuss NBA franchise valuations and their recent skyrocket into the NFL's stratosphere.

Hour 2 -

(11:05) - There's $1bil up for grabs tonight in the Mega Millions jackpot. Aaron and Mark talk about what they would do with the money if they had the golden ticket.

(4:52) - Remembering the life, career and legacy of baseball's true home run king, Henry Aaron.

(7:33) - The Jackson 5: Aaron previews the five biggest story lines ahead of this weekend's AFC and NFC Championship games.

(3:56) - Sounds of the Week: the best of the week that was on The Drive, featuring Bob Ryan, Rob Bradford and Aaron calling Andy Reid fat.

(1:38) - Aaron and Mark signed off for the week by asking listeners for money should they win the Mega Millions tonight.