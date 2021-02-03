Drive Podcast – Full Show: Wednesday, Feb. 3

Hour 1 -

(16:57) - Despite recent reports, it turns out players do in fact still want to play for the New England Patriots. Maybe all hope isn't lost.

(6:45) - Jim and Mark react to today's Drive Poll: "How do you watch the big game?"

(12:41) - Tim Davis, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan of 46 years and a Bucs' season ticket holder of two decades, joins the show to share his excitement and optimism for Super Bowl 55.

(9:35) - Finally! A winner in Drive On! One lucky, and wise, contestant walked away with a haul after playing Drive On, rather than letting Drive On play him.

Hour 2 -

(11:38) - Former Maine Black Bear and Boston Bruin Bob Beers joined the show to talk about the successful start to the 2021 season for the Bruins.

(11:50) - Paul Perillo of Patriots.com joined to fill us in on what he wants to see from Belichick and Co. this off-season. Paul also offered his opinion on whether he's rooting for Brady and how he thinks it'll turn out Sunday for TB12's new team.

(10:42) - The Krewe: Aaron and Chris Rudolph joined Mark as the trio worked through their emotions of missing out on the chance of going to the Super Bowl.