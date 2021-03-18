Drive Poll – Are The Celtics A Lost Cause This Season?

Last night's loss to the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers dropped the Boston Celtics back to .500 once again at 20-20.

With 55% of the season in the books, the C's have been in a constant one step forward, two steps back pattern and find themselves 7th in the Eastern Conference, looking up at teams like Charlotte and Atlanta.

Before the season began, I took the unpopular stance of saying this team would be 10-10 through their first 20 games, but even I thought they would figure things out and take off thereafter. That just hasn't happened.

Do you still believe this team can flip a switch, or have you lost faith in the 2020-21 Celtics?