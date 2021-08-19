Drive Poll – Are You Ready For Some (Preseason) Football?!

The Patriots and Eagles face off tonight at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia for the second of three preseason games this month.

In years past, preseason game #2 was the first time you could catch a glimpse of the starters taking the field. Even then, they normally didn't feature in more than two or three series.

But now, in the thick of a QB competition and with one less preseason game on the schedule, tonight might actually be must watch TV for Pats fans.

Is preseason week two the new week three, where starters play a majority of the first half? How will reps be split between Cam Newton and Mac Jones? How will each QB fare? Will one run away with the job?

There are many questions to be answered tonight at 7:30 p.m., a game you can hear on our sister station I-95.7 FM beginning with pregame coverage at 4:30 p.m.

Are you ready for some football?