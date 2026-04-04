Cooper Flagg became the youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points or more on Friday night, finishing with 51 points in the Mavericks 138-127 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Flagg finished with a team-high 34 minutes and 51 points. He was 19-30 from the field, including 6-9 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line and had 6 rebounds and 3 assists to go with 3 steals and 1 blocked shot.

Maverick's coach Jason Kidd and Maji Marshall were ejected from the game early in the 4th Quarter, with Cooper picking up a technical foul, arguing a non-call. Flagg responded by scoring 24 of his 51 points in the 4th Quarter.

Check out the video highlights.

Flagg and the Mavericks return to the court on Sunday night, April 5th against the Los Angeles Lakers. The game will be broadcast on NBC an Peacock with the game tipping off at 7:30 p.m.

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