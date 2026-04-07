Scarborough native J.P. Estrella announced his intention to leave Tennessee and enter the NCAA Basketball Portal on Monday, April 6th.

Estrella played in 33 games for the Volunteers int he 2025-26 season averaging 18.3 minutes per game. He averaged 10.0 points per game, shooting 59.6 percent from the field. He averaged 5.4 rebounds per game.

Estrella was a red-shirt sophomore. He played in 25 games as a freshman but missed the majority of the 2024-25 season with a foot injury.

Estrella said in his post on Instagram

"After a lot of thought and conversations with my family, I have made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal. My time as a Vol over the past 3 years has meant more to me than I can put into words, and I will always cherish the memories and relationships I've built here. Thank you to my coaches, teammates and Vol Nation for the constant love, support and belief in me. While the decision wasn't easy, I'm excited and hopeful for what the next chapter holds."

Tennessee lost to Michigan 95-62 in the Elite 8 in the NCAA Basketball Tournament

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